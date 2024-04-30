Previous article: Global Financial Stability Report: The last mile: Financial vulnerabilities and risks

Ghana Airports collaborates with ITA Airways for direct flights from Rome to Accra

ITA Airways, an European carrier is set to commence commercial flight operations to the capital of Ghana, Accra.

This follows approvals from the Ministry of Transport and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, the regulator of the aviation industry.

The airline is expected to operate a four times weekly direct flight from Rome, Italy to Accra with flight schedules to be published soon.

Reacting to the news of final approval and subsequent launch, the Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, expressed excitement about the new airline whose entry adds to the diverse portfolio of airlines arriving and departing from the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

‘’We look forward to ITA Airways’ inaugural flight on June 6, 2024, just in time for the summer peak travel season,’’ she said.

She further assured of GACL's readiness to facilitate operations and processes in working collaboratively with all agencies at the airport together with ITA Airways to give passengers a smooth travel experience through Kotoka International Airport.

Ghanaian industry

ITA Airway’s entry into the Ghanaian aviation industry will offer passengers more flight options and increased connectivity.

ITA becomes the 24th international airline to operate into Accra.

Kotoka International Airport is currently served by 23 international airlines namely British Airways, United Airlines, Emirates Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Brussels

Airlines, Royal Dutch Airlines (KLM), Air France, Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, Egypt Air, Royal Air Maroc, Kenya Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Asky Airlines, Air Cote

D’ivoire, Africa World Airlines, Air Peace, South African Airlines, Ibom Air, Air Burkina, Tap Portugal, Rwandair and Middle East Airlines.

The regional airports are served by Passion Air and Africa World Airlines with Gian Air operating charter flights.