Dettol relaunches Dettol Cool Soap

Ghana’s leading hygiene brand, Dettol, has announced the launch of its latest innovation: Dettol Cool Soap with a 5 °C cooling sensation designed to keep Ghanaians cool and fresh, even in the hottest of climates.

Maintaining such a sense of coolness and freshness is crucial for personal comfort and overall health. Recognizing this need, Dettol developed Dettol Cool Soap with menthol fragrance that provides an invigorating cooling sensation while effectively cleansing the skin to give a feeling of icy freshness​.

The new Dettol Cool soap comes with anti-bacteria properties, odour protection and a 5°C instant cooling sensation that will help protect Ghanaians and households against 99.9% odour causing germs​.

Commenting on the launch, Ali Tariq, Country Manager, Ghana at Reckitt, the manufacturers of Dettol range of products said: “we are constantly striving to innovate and provide solutions that meet the evolving needs of our consumers. With the introduction of Dettol Cool Soap, we are proud to offer Ghanaians a product that not only keeps them protected against odor causing germs but also helps them stay cool and fresh, no matter the weather. Dettol Cool Soap comes with triple benefit in one product: protects, cools, refreshes".

“The newly reformulated Dettol Cool Soap is enriched with menthol to protect and refresh. It gently cleanses and cools your skin that leaves you feeling healthy and refreshed. We are confident that the introduction of this product to the market will emphasize the importance of maintaining healthy personal hygiene, particularly after engaging in vigorous or mild activities throughout the day.

Also speaking about the product, Zara Adoki, Category Manager Dettol, Sub-Saharan Africa stated “At Dettol, we exist to ensure that lives are protected and people are inspired to live healthy lifestyles. We want to ensure that, we help our customers protect themselves from harmful germs and bacteria, and we never compromise on delivering maximum quality products that enrich their lives”. In addition to its cooling properties, Dettol Cool Soap also embodies Dettol's longstanding commitment to Ghanaians and protecting families and communities from germs and infections.

Now available at leading retail shops nationwide, Dettol Cool Soap invites Ghanaians to experience unparalleled freshness and cleanliness.