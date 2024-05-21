Next article: Yellow ‘currency’ crowding out other players in Fintech space — Defeats purpose of interoperability

Innovate to remain competitive in challenging times — Togbe Afede to businesses

May - 21 - 2024

Business have been asked to continuously innovate to remain competitive within their respective sectors particularly during an economically challenging times.

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli Traditional Area, Togbe Afede XIV, gave the advise when senior management team of Telecel Ghana paid a courtesy call on him at his palace.

The Telecel engagements form a crucial part of the rebranding process to introduce the brand to key stakeholders and highlight the organisation’s commitment to technological growth, innovation, and community collaboration

Togbe Afede, who is also an entrepreneur and Executive Chairman of the World Trade Centre, Accra emphasised the critical role of the telecommunications industry in national development and encouraged Telecel Ghana to continue innovating as well as strengthen collaborations with traditional authorities to enhance societal impact.

Local bourse

He suggested to Telecel Ghana to list on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) to deepen its indigenous connection to the Ghanaian people.

Togbe Afede XIV further commended the team for its commitment to gender equality and its proactive approach toward fostering economic growth and supporting future advancements in the telecommunications sector.

Tech advancement

The CEO of Telecel Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai highlighted the importance of ongoing innovation and deeper collaboration with traditional leaders, to ensure that technological advancements benefit all aspects of society.

“Telecel Ghana’s goal is to build a robust network that supports local enterprises and enhance the quality of life for every Ghanaian, so we are dedicated to working closely with traditional leaders to leverage their insights and leadership for community development.”, she added.

She said following the visit, Telecel Ghana will maintain its dialogue with traditional leaders to discuss future partnerships and community-focused projects.

Ms Obo-Nai said the organisation’s recent brand launch in Kumasi and its ongoing outreach reflects its renewed commitment to driving growth and innovation in Ghana’s telecommunications landscape.