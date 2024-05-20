Bolt Food reaffirms commitment to the Ghanaian market

Bolt Food, a leading delivery platform in Ghana, has reaffirmed its commitment to its customers following the recent withdrawal of rival Glovo from the Ghanaian market.

In a statement, Bolt Food reiterated that it is here to stay and is dedicated to providing exceptional service as well as supporting local communities.

Glovo's departure from the Ghanaian market has sparked speculation about the food delivery sector; however, Bolt Food has reassured its customers and couriers that operations will continue seamlessly.

"We are committed to ensuring that our customers and couriers experience the best possible service," said Ali Zaryab, Country Manager for Bolt Ghana. "Our goal is to be the most reliable and affordable platform in Ghana. We believe in the potential of this market and are here for the long haul."

Bolt Food is actively expanding its network and stated that they will announce the addition of several new restaurants to the platform, enhancing the variety of dining options available to its customers. This expansion not only broadens culinary choices but also supports local businesses and couriers in reaching a wider audience.

Since entering the Ghanaian market, Bolt Food has invested significantly in technology and infrastructure to provide top-notch services. "Our ongoing investments reflect our dedication to innovation and our confidence in the Ghanaian market's growth," added Zaryab. "We will continue to ensure a positive impact on the local economy and community."

Over the past three and a half years, Bolt Food has allocated substantial resources to enhance its service offerings in Ghana. These investments have included upgrading delivery logistics, introducing new app features for a better user experience, and expanding its fleet to ensure faster and more efficient deliveries. Bolt Food’s focus has always been on adapting to the unique needs of the Ghanaian market, and it is committed to continuing this trend.

Bolt Food’s success in Ghana is attributed to its customer and courier-centric approach, regularly gathering feedback from customers to improve its services.