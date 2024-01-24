Hughton's Black Stars tenure ends with lowest win rate among recent coaches

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 24 - 2024 , 12:26

Former Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has finished his stint with the national team holding the unfortunate distinction of having the lowest win rate among the last four head coaches.

Appointed in February 2023, Hughton's nearly one-year tenure saw him record a win-loss-draw ratio of 30.77%, 30.77%, and 38.46% respectively. Under his leadership, the Black Stars scored 13 goals (1 per game on average) while conceding 16.

Performance compared to predecessors:

Otto Addo: Hughton's predecessor, whom he served as a technical advisor to, had a slightly better win rate of 33.3% in his 12-game spell. Addo's record stood at 4 wins, 4 losses, and 4 draws.

Milovan Rajevac: The Serbian coach, sacked after a disappointing 2021 AFCON campaign, managed a 37.5% win rate during his second stint in charge. Rajevac led the team in 8 games, winning 3, losing 3, and drawing 2.

Charles Kwabla Akonnor: Among the four coaches, Akonnor holds the best win rate at 40%. During his 10-game tenure, he recorded 4 wins, 4 losses, and 2 draws.

While Hughton's time at the helm may not have yielded the desired results, it's important to consider the context and challenges he faced.

He inherited a team in transition and navigating a competitive qualifying campaign. Nonetheless, his win rate remains the lowest compared to his immediate predecessors.

It will be interesting to see who the Ghana FA appoints as the next Black Stars coach and their approach to guiding the team back to success.