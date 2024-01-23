GFA sacks Black Stars coach Chris Hughton and his technical team

In a major development, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced tonight that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars. The GFA Executive Council also decided to dissolve the entire technical team.

This comes after the Black Stars' disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they were eliminated in the group stage for the second consecutive year.

While Hughton, 65, had guided the team to qualification for the AFCON, their lacklustre showing sparked widespread criticism and calls for change.

The GFA, in its statement, did not elaborate on the specific reasons for the decision but promised to provide "a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars" in the coming days.

This roadmap is likely to include the appointment of a new head coach and potentially a restructuring of the technical staff.

Chris Hughton took charge of the Black Stars in February 2023, signing a 21-month contract.

He enjoyed an initial successful period, leading the team to five wins and two draws in his first eight games, securing qualification for the AFCON.

However, recent results have not been kind, with the Black Stars struggling in friendlies and ultimately failing to progress from the AFCON group stage.

The news of Hughton's departure and the dissolution of the technical team including his two assistants George Boateng and Mas-Ud Dramani as well as goalkeeper's trainer Richard Kingson marks a significant shake-up for the Black Stars.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers approaching, the GFA faces the crucial task of finding a new coaching team capable of guiding the team back to success on the international stage.