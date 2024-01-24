Happy FM/Lakeside Marina Park launch 14th edition of Family Fun Run and Walk

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 24 - 2024 , 08:39

Ghana’s Number one radio station, Happy 98.9 in collaboration with the country’s highly rated recreational park, Lakeside Marina, has launched the 14th edition of the Family Fun Run and Walk.

The 2024 edition of the HappyFM/Lakeside Marina Park Family Fun Run was launched at the Silver Star Tower on January 23, 2024. This was to officially unveil the annual family and community event, which seeks to encourage healthy lifestyles amongst families and to celebrate Ghana’s Independence Day.

The launch was graced by the Managing Director of Lakeside Estates - Salah Kweku Kalmoni, Head of Communications, Brands and Marketing for Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company (GMABC), parent company of Happy98.9FM – Bridget Mensah, Business Development Manager of Lakeside Estate- Raynolds Owusu amongst other notable personalities.

This family-centered initiative was started in 2010, and over the years, the Happy FM/Lakeside Marina Park Family Fun Run and Walk has become the most anticipated family fun-packed event in the country.

The 6KM and 10KM fun walk is scheduled for Wednesday, March 6, 2024, and is geared towards celebrating Ghana’s Independence Day, whilst promoting family and healthy living.

The run will take place at the Lakeside Marina Park along mapped-out routes.

Salah Kalmoni, Managing Director of Lakeside Estates during the launch stated, ‘’With much excitement, both brands present the 14th edition of the Family Fun Run and Walk. Thank you for your commitment to the initiative over the years. We encourage everyone to join in and be a part of this edition to make the experience a memorable one.

A family of four comprising of at least an adult and a child are eligible to participate by picking up a registration form for GHc 180, a school team of GHc 300 and individuals at GHc 60. The 6KM and 10KM Run/Walk starts from the entrance of the Lakeside Marina Park, through mapped-out routes in the Lakeside Community, ending at the Lakeside Marina Park.

All participants will enjoy a five-day free pass into Lakeside Marina Park and the Lakeside Marina Ultramodern pool.

On behalf of Ernest Boateng, CEO of Global Media Alliance (GMA), Bridget Mensah, the Head of Marketing, Brands & Event at Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company (GMABC) highlighted, “The Family Fun Run is about engaging families and motivating them to cultivate the habit of living a healthy life through physical and social activities. It is also an avenue to reignite the family bonds and create a social time for relaxation and fun. The initiative also serves as a run for charity, with 25% of proceeds from the run being donated to the Mercy Social Centre.”

She highlighted the paramountcy placed on the safety of participants, noting runners will be accompanied along running routes by police escorts and medical personnel.

Interested participants can pick up nomination forms at the premises of Happy FM - Asylum Down, Silver Star Tower, Lakeside Marina Park, YFM - Legon City Mall. Alternatively, one can call (020)-678-4956 or (020)-222-2071 to register or for further enquiries.