West Ham in £16m talks for FC Nordsjaelland Ghana winger Ibrahim Osman

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 24 - 2024 , 09:48

West Ham United is currently engaged in negotiations with Danish-side FC Nordsjaelland for a potential £16 million transfer of winger Ibrahim Osman.

Discussions between the Premier League club and the Danish team are underway, with West Ham aiming to finalize the deal for the teenager before the upcoming transfer deadline.

While Brentford and Brighton have also expressed interest in Osman, West Ham is actively working to outpace competitors in securing the 19-year-old attacker.

Brighton, in particular, is reportedly keen on Osman, adding intensity to the competition for his signature.

At 19 years old, Ibrahim Osman is a product of the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana, the same academy that nurtured Mohamed Kudus.