AFCON 2023: Black Stars captain Andre Ayew makes history again at tourney

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 23 - 2024 , 21:56

Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew has again etched his name in the history books of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), making his 36th appearance in the tournament to tie the record for most appearances ever.

Ayew achieved this milestone during Ghana's dramatic 2-2 draw against Mozambique in their final Group B match at the 2023 AFCON in Côte d'Ivoire. Despite Ghana leading 2-0 in the 90th minute, they conceded two goals in quick succession, ultimately drawing the game.

This appearance ties Ayew with Cameroon legend Rigobert Song for the most appearances in AFCON history. Song, a two-time AFCON champion with Cameroon (2000 and 2002), also played in the 2008 edition where his team finished second to Egypt.

Ayew came on as a substitute in the second half against Mozambique, replacing Joseph Paintsil. While his historic moment didn't translate into a win for Ghana, it still marks a significant achievement in his illustrious career.

It will be recalled that Ayew became only the third player to participate in eight editions of the tournament when he came on as a substitute in Ghana's 2-1 loss against Cape Verde.