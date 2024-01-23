AFCON 2023: Ghana officially out of tournament after Cameroun's win

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 23 - 2024 , 21:36

Ghana's hopes of progressing in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) were dashed tonight after Cameroun secured a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Gambia. This result officially confirmed the Black Stars' elimination from the tournament.

Ghana needed a draw in the Group C fixture to maintain their slim chances of advancing as one of the four best third-placed teams with two points.

However, Cameroun's win propelled them to second place with four points, while Guinea, previously holding onto second with four points, slipped to third due to their defeat against group winners Senegal.

This marks Ghana's second consecutive group stage exit at the AFCON, having experienced the same fate in the 2021 edition hosted by Cameroon.

Four teams are currently in contention for the remaining four best third-placed team slots: Guinea (4 points), Côte d'Ivoire (3 points), Namibia (3 points), and South Africa (3 points).