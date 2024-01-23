Ghana's Cletus Nombil joins Zlin FC

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jan - 23 - 2024 , 17:23

Ghanaian midfielder Cletus Nombil has joined Czech Republic League side Zlin FC on a three and half year deal from FC Petrazalka.

Zlin FC acquired the services of the 23-year-old midfielder to boost their squad ahead of the second round of the 2023/24 League which will start February this year.

Nombil made 16 appearances and provided six assists for FC Petrazalka before his current move.

Cletus is expected to partner Spanish international Palo Gonzalez and Senegalese El Haji Ndiaye to master mind the club's midfield in the upcoming second round of the league.

Zlin FC are currently on the 15th position behind Cesk Budejovice in the Czech Republic top flight league.

Cletus Nombil is expected to make his first appearance for his new club on February 11.

FC Zlin was founded in 1919 and plays at the Letna' Stadion.