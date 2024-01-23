AFCON 2023: Hughton declines to speculate on future after Black Stars draw with Mozambique

GraphicOnline Sports News Jan - 23 - 2024 , 02:27

Chris Hughton, the coach of Ghana's national football team, finds himself facing increased criticism as the country's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign appears to be concluding prematurely.

After a third group-stage match without a win, Ghana's prospects for reaching the knockout stage look bleak.

In their final Group B match against Mozambique at Abidjan’s Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Ghana held a promising 2-0 lead but suffered a late setback, conceding two goals in stoppage time to settle for a 2-2 draw. This result placed Ghana in the third position in the group standings.

With only two points from their matches, Ghana's chances of securing a spot in the last 16 are uncertain. The team must now await the conclusion of Wednesday's matches to determine whether they will be among the four best third-placed finishers, securing a place in the knockout stage.

Speaking after the match, Hughton addressed the frustrations surrounding the team, acknowledging the raw emotions in the aftermath of the disappointing draw. Ghanaian reporters pressed him on whether he would consider resigning or face termination.

As the players walked through a media mixed zone amid a barrage of criticism, Hughton highlighted the challenging situation. He expressed disappointment with the team's performance, citing the inability to maintain focus in critical moments and conceding two goals in each of the three group-stage games.

“Things are very raw right now, there is a commotion outside. It’s an angry place at the moment,” he said.

“But when you are unable to see game through, it becomes very difficult. Our performances have not been good. We played three games, conceded two goals in each game and have ourselves in a difficult situation.”

Taking responsibility for the results, Hughton admitted, "My impact on the team can only be judged by the results." Despite having an extended period for training and preparation, Ghana's inability to capitalize on what he deemed the "best opportunity" is a significant setback.

“We had a group of players that really wanted to do well but the performance and results in these three games was not good enough. My impact on the team can only be judged by the results.

“This was the best opportunity we had to do well. We’ve had the players for a long period now to train together and we anticipated we would grow stronger the longer we went in the competition, but the fact is we haven’t. My assessment of my results is that they haven’t been good enough.”

The 65-year-old coach, who took over as Ghana's coach in March, refrained from speculating about his future, stating, "Anything past this moment is not for me to talk about." Hughton, a former manager of Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion, now faces the challenge of processing this disappointment and addressing the team's performance moving forward.