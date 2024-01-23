AFCON 2023: Kudus expresses disappointment as Ghana falters in crucial Mozambique match

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 23 - 2024 , 02:01

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus expressed deep disappointment despite being named the man of the match in Tuesday's 2-2 draw against Mozambique at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Kudus delivered an impressive performance, but the late comeback by Mozambique overshadowed Ghana's efforts to secure a victory.

In a sombre tone, Kudus shared his feelings with reporters, stating, "I'm very disappointed, we really wanted this victory but it wasn't to be. It's a big disappointment for us." The West Ham sensation attributed Ghana's failure to maintain their two-goal lead to a lapse in concentration, echoing a similar issue against Egypt.

Despite the setback, Kudus acknowledged Ghana's overall quality in the tournament, saying, "We showed lots of qualities here but losing focus at the end cost us," reflecting on the philosophical aspect of the game.

Even though Kudus' standout performances were a bright spot in Ghana's challenging AFCON campaign, the disappointment of the draw lingered.

The rising star, despite being named the man of the match, found little solace in the individual accolade.