AFCON 2023: Ghana v Mozambique; Jordan Ayew gives Ghana halftime lead

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 22 - 2024 , 20:58

Crystal Palace winger Jordan Ayew converted a penalty kick to hand the Black Stars of Ghana a 1-0 lead at halftime against The Mambas of Mozambique in their must-win tie at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

The Black Stars started the game on the offensive, registering their first shot in the opening minute, when Jordan Ayew held off a few Mozambique tacklers and laid it off to striker Antoine Semenyo who tested goalie Irvane Urrubal from range. The resulting corner kick came to nought.

However, It was Genk winger Joseph Paintsil starting his second game of the tournament after he was benched against Egypt who created Ghana's goalscoring opportunity.

Paintsil had switched wings with Ayew and drove into the box and was tripped. The Libyan official Mutaz Ibrahim pointed to the spot immediately.

After a VAR review, confirmed the referee's decision, Ayew, from a short run-up, took a few stuttering steps, and cooly slotted the ball to the goalkeeper's left, into the bottom-right corner in the 15th minute. The goal was the 32-year-old's 21st for his national team.

At halftime, with Egypt trailing Cape Verde 1-0 in the group's other tie, the Black Stars were on track to qualify for the round of 16.

Match facts heading into match

- This is the second meeting between Mozambique and Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations after facing off in the group stage of the 1996 edition. Ghana won that clash 2-0.

- Mozambique have never beaten Ghana. They have lost four of their six meetings in all competitions (D2).

- Mozambique have failed to score in 10 of their 14 matches at the Africa Cup of Nations, managing just six goals in those 14 games. Among teams to have played as many games as they have at AFCON, they’ve failed to score in the highest percentage (71%).

- Ghana are on their longest ever winless run at the Africa Cup of Nations (six games, D3, L3). In fact, they’ve only won one of their last 11 matches in the competition (D5 L5) – a 2-0 victory against Guinea-Bissau in the 2019 group stage.