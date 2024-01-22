AFCON 2023: Paintsil replaces Inaki Williams in Starting XI for crucial Mozambique clash

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 22 - 2024 , 19:37

Genk winger Joseph Paintsil will be making his second start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (2023 AFCON) tonight against Mozambique at the Alhassane Outtara Stadium.

Paintsil has replaced Atletico Bilbao winger Inaki Williams whose backpass was intercepted by Egypt's Omar Marmoush's for a goal in their 2-2 draw.

Paintsil started Ghana's first game against Cape Verde but failed to provide any end product despite some exciting runs.

Chris Hughton has also trusted injury-doubt Majeed Ahimeru with a starting berth in midfield alongside Salis Abdul Samed and Mohammed Kudus.

Goalkeeper and captain Richard Ofori will be protected by defenders Denis Odoi, Mohammed Salisu, Alexander Djiku and Gideon Mensah while Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo will be eager to open their goalscoring accounts in the forward positions.

Mozambique coach Chiquinho Conde has responded to their 3-0 loss against Cape Verde by making four changes today.

In goal, Ivane Urrubal replaces Ernani, while in defence, they've gone to a back four, with Nanani replacing Domingos at right back and centre back Edmilson making way for midfielder Nene.

Then, up front, Lau King comes in for Stanley Ratifo.