AFCON 2023: Equatorial Guinea's Emilio Nsue leads the scoring charts with 5 goals

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 22 - 2024 , 19:17

At 34, the twilight years of international football beckoned for Emilio Nsue Lopez in many African nations. Yet, here he stands in Cote d'Ivoire, not fading into the sunset, but blazing across the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (2023 AFCON) sky, his name etched atop the scoring charts in an unexpected resurgence.

Usually a stalwart defender or elusive winger for the European clubs he's graced, Nsue has found a rejuvenated spirit in his preferred no. 9 role for Equatorial Guinea.

The Cote d'Ivoire air seems to invigorate him, for after a hat-trick heroics against Guinea-Bissau, his boots continued their symphony of goals, echoing a stunning brace against the tournament hosts on Monday night.

The Guinea-Bissau treble saw Nsue rewrite history, becoming the first player in 16 years since Soufiane Alloudi to net a hat-trick at the AFCON. He also etched his name as the oldest to achieve such a feat in the competition's storied annals.

Now, with five goals, he leads the chase for the coveted golden boot, leaving behind a pack of hungry predators including Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria), Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso), and Ghana's own talismanic Mohammed Kudus.

But this isn't just a personal conquest for Nsue. His goals have been lifeblood for Equatorial Guinea, propelling them into the thick of the knockout stage race. His experience and newfound scoring prowess offer a beacon of hope for a nation hungry for continental glory.

Whether he carries the team on his shoulders to the podium remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Emilio Nsue Lopez, defying age and expectations, is rewriting his own AFCON narrative, one electrifying goal at a time.