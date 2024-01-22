AFCON 2023: What Ghana needs to do to qualify from Group B

Cape Verde's victory dance has already secured them top spot in Group B, leaving the Black Stars of Ghana facing a do-or-die battle against Mozambique tonight at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

With a draw and a loss under their belt, including a frustrating 2-2 against Egypt despite twice holding the lead, Chris Hughton's men stand on the precipice of elimination. Only a win will keep their AFCON dreams alive.

Navigating the maze of qualification

For Ghana, a draw wouldn't suffice. Even victory isn't a guaranteed passport to the Round of 16. Their fate hinges on the outcome of Egypt's clash with Cape Verde. Should Egypt stumble, a Ghana win firmly secures a place in the knockout stages. But if the Pharaohs win, the Black Stars must bank on being one of the best third-placed teams with four points – a scenario that has played out favourably in qualifying for the next stage in the expanded AFCON editions since 2013.

Hughton's measured optimism

Aware of the enormity of the task, Hughton remains cautiously optimistic. "We understand the magnitude of this game," he says, his voice reflecting the urgency pulsating through the Black Stars camp. "It's a must-win, and we've prepared as meticulously as for the previous matches. All we can do is ensure we put in a performance deserving of victory."