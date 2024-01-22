CAF Disciplinary Board imposes $15,000 fine on Ghana over fans clash in AFCON

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Jan - 22 - 2024 , 17:42

The Disciplinary Board of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has imposed a fine of $15,000 on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over fans trouble in the Africa Cup of Nations game between Ghana and Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

The Safety and Security Official reported that two groups of supporters from Ghana were involved in a scuffle at half-time at the stand Number 18. There was use of tear gas during the incident.



The Disciplinary Board took the decision after examining all the facts, allegations, legal arguments, and evidence submitted in the context of these proceedings.



The Ghana Football Association is expected to pay the fine within 60 days of the date of the decision.



The Ghana Football Association would like to call on the supporters groups and all Ghanaians who are in Cote D'Ivoire to cheer the Black Stars to put up the best of behaviour within the laws of the game.



The Ghana Football Association will liaise with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, under whose authority the supporters travelled to the tournament, and the leadership of the supporters groups to avoid any future occurrence.