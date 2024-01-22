Black Princesses secure seventh FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup slot after victory over Senegal

The Black Princesses of Ghana have qualified for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup to be staged in Colombia later this year.

The Princesses secured the historic seventh consecutive qualification spot to the tournament after defeating their Senegalese counterparts 5-1 in the final lap of the qualifiers played at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

The Ghanaians claimed a 2-0 victory in the first leg in Dakar a week ago, before wrapping it up with a 5-1 win in Kumasi to make it 7-1 on aggregate.

Coach Yusif Basigi's charges went into the game looking to record the double over Senegal but it was visitors who scored an early goal from a corner kick to go in front in the 4th minute.

However, Ghana drew level in the 18th minute through Maafia Nyame.

Beline Nyarko extended Ghana's lead in the 23rd minute, providing a commanding advantage before the halftime whistle.

After recess, the Princesses continued their impressive performance garnering three more goals courtesy Tracey Twum, who converted a spot kick, Beline Nyarko scored her second goal of the game few minutes before Salamatu Abdulai added one in the 78th minute to make it 5-1.

Ghana will join Nigeria, Morocco and Cameroon as Africa’s contingent for the tournament.