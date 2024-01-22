Paintsil: Black Stars have quality to progress

Peter Sarbah Sports News Jan - 22 - 2024 , 14:01

Ghanaian football star, John Paintsil, remains unwavering in his confidence in the current Black Stars squad as they face a crucial encounter against Mozambique in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.

Paintsil remains optimistic about the team's continental campaign in Cote d'Ivoire despite a winless run, having lost 1-2 to Cape Verde, and drawn 2-2 with Egypt. The team's final group clash with Mozambique this evening (kick-off: 8 p.m.) is very pivotal if Ghana is to avoid another early exit.

The 42-year-old, who earned 89 caps for the national team, believes the setback from their clash with Egypt last Thursday was just one hurdle that the players are ready to overcome.

Speaking exclusively to Graphic Sports, Paintsil shared his optimism ahead of the crucial tie against Mozambique, saying the Black Stars had what was required to win the game.

Despite the disappointing result against Egypt, Paintsil remains convinced that the Black Stars are more focused and determined to deflate Mozambique's aspirations in their quest for AFCON glory.

"Having been in that situation before, I know it's not easy to come out of it. But I believe the players understand that going into a tournament without picking up any points is not an option. They have what it takes to beat every team there," Paintsil remarked.

Having represented Ghana at six AFCON tournaments from 2002 to 2013, Paintsil emphasised the potential of the current squad and suggested that the team needed time to fully come together.

“They need to stay positive; I have been in that situation before and it’s not easy to come out of that, but I believe that the players know that they cannot go into a tournament without picking a single point.

“That is not possible, so I believe we’ll go all out and come out with a good result by beating Mozambique tomorrow because they have what it takes to beat every team there,” he said.

Paintsil, now the technical director of the John Paintsil Academy, provided tactical recommendations, advising the coach to deploy Jordan Ayew on the right flank for defensive support and efficient ball retention. He also proposed the inclusion of Joseph Paintsil on the left, citing the player's pace as a valuable asset. Antoine Semenyo, according to Paintsil, should lead the attack without shifting between the flanks.

“I think with the setup of the team the last time, I will prefer Jordan on the right because he likes to go back and help the defence and also, he can hold the ball well and create a lot of free kicks; so, for me, I will prefer Jordan not to drop at all to the defence area.

Reflecting on the psychological aspect of the game, Paintsil drew parallels with the 2008 AFCON and recalled a challenging time for the team after losing the semi-final game to Cameroun.

He underscored the importance of external motivation, citing the uplifting effect of President John Agyekum Kufuor's intervention during that period and called on the President or his vice to do the same to uplift the morale of the players.