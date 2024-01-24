Johnson Acquah triumphs at InterRecruit West Africa Tennis Championship

GraphicOnline Sports News Jan - 24 - 2024 , 16:41

Ghanaian tennis star Johnson Acquah reigned supreme at the InterRecruit West Africa Tennis Championship, defeating compatriot Lemack Bagerbaseh in the thrilling final at the National Tennis Center in Accra.

The week-long tournament saw players from Togo, Benin, and host nation Ghana vying for victory. Acquah dominated the competition, displaying impressive form throughout. He secured a hard-fought win in the final, overcoming Bagerbaseh in straight sets (7-6(5), 7-6(3)) after a closely contested 2 hours and 15 minutes.

"It's been a long journey, but a very special one," said an elated Acquah, who remarkably didn't lose a single point throughout the tournament. "I played some of my best tennis, honestly. During the fourth round, quarter-final and semi-finals, I was just really comfortable on the court, hitting the ball great."

His victory earned him a well-deserved $300 prize, while Bagerbaseh took home $200 for his runner-up position.

In the women's category, Noudogbessi Rodia from Benin reigned supreme, clinching the title after winning all her matches in a round-robin format. Ghana's Tracy Ampah finished a close second, showcasing her own impressive skills.

The InterRecruit West Africa Tennis Open was founded by Sadia Mayou, and her sister Caroline praised the event's expansion to include West African participants. She highlighted the competition's goal of "giving an educational scholarship and developing talents across the West Africa sub-region."

This year's tournament received sponsorship from various organizations, including the Michael Nortey Foundation, Egalite Sports Bar and Restaurant, George Darko Tennis Foundation, Fine Natural Mineral Water, PMsports, Emmanuel Mensah Tennis and Education Foundation, KDul Interco, Carathimas and Associates, Tennis Foundation Ghana, and Ghana Tennis Federation.