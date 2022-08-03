Wenchi Assembly to create 3,000 jobs for youth

The Wenchi Municipal Assembly is implementing four key local economic development (LED) programmes to benefi t 300 farmers and create more than 3,000 direct and indirect jobs for the unemployed youth in the area.
The LED programmes are to boost the local economy, improve food security and reduce unemployment in the municipality.
Programmes
The programmes include the rehabilitation of the 500 acres of Asubingya Irrigation Project to encourage all-year farming and the cultivation of 200 acres of maize plantation at the Branam State farms.
Other projects include the procurement and supply of 1,200 pieces of beehive boxes for the production of natural honey, as well as nursing and distribution of 350,000 cashew seedlings to support local farmers.
The assembly is to use part of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), Internally Generated Funds (IGF) and other donor support funds to fi nance the special initiatives.
These initiatives are responses to the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD) directive that Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) should identify and implement realistic local economic programmes to meet the current economic challenges and unemployment among the youth.
Assembly meeting
The Wenchi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alexander Obour Damoah, who was speaking at the assembly’s meeting at Wenchi in the Bono Region, said the irrigation project was targeted at producing fresh vegetables with the use of the Public Labour-Intensive Work (PLIW).
He said the current economic situation in the country had made it necessary for all MMDAs to intensify efforts at implementing realistic local economic programmes to reduce unemployment and create wealth.
Mr Damoah said the assembly recently awarded five new projects in the municipality to address the needs of the people.
He mentioned the construction of water closet toilet and four-unit urinals, drilling and mechanisation of borehole with 5,000 litres water storage tank and the construction of a four-metre high stand at the Wenchi Old Market at the cost of GH¢192, 677.
He also listed the drilling and construction of two mechanised boreholes and a 5,000 litre water storage tank, the construction of a four metre high concrete stand at the Wenchi Maize Market and an abattoir at the cost ofGH¢70, 010.
PLWD fund
Mr Damoah said the assembly had also spent an amount of GH¢197,983.83 on Persons Living with Disability, explaining that the amount was spent in line with guidelines ofthe fund.
On education, he said the assembly had supported the Wenchi Municipal Education Directorate to undertake some activities to improve teaching and learning as well as the performance of students in the municipality.
He mentioned the training of 1,066 teachers from some selected schools, distribution of651 school desks and 7,051 treated insecticide mosquito nets to basic two and six pupils, as well as the organisation of a reading festival for 11 schools among other things as some of the support the assembly rendered to the directorate.