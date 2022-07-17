We will work to win 2024 elections - new NPP Chairman

The newly elected Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim says he will work with the new leadership of the party to win power in the 2024 general elections.
Delivering a victory speech at the Accra Sports Stadium, the venue for the NPP's national delegates’ conference on Sunday dawn, July 17, 2022, he said "The new national executives will work assiduously to win the 2024 elections."
He expressed his gratitude to his campaign team, supporters of the party for reposing their trust in him by electing him eventually to chair the party.
He said he will cherish the chairmanship position of the party such that it will become enviable for anybody in the party to aspire to.
"I am going to cherish the chairmanship position," Mr Ntim said, and added that the victory has also added an icing on his 64th birthday celebration.
Mr. Ntim contested George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama, Sammy Crabbe, Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi and Akwasi Osei-Adjei.
Below is the new NPP executive.
Stephen Ayesu Ntim - Chairperson
Danquah Smith Buttey - 1st Vice Chairperson
Rita Talata Asobayire - 2nd Vice Chairperson
Alhaji Masawudu Osman - 3rd Vice Chairperson
Justin Kodua Frimpong - General Secretary
Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) - National Organiser
Salam Mohammed Mustapha - National Youth Organiser
Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa - National Nasara Co-ordinator
Kate Gyamfua - Women's Organiser
Dr. Charles Dwamena - National Treasurer