Muntaka: 'We were not consulted' before removal from Minority Leadership

BY: Graphic.com.gh
The Member of Parliament for Asawasi in Kumasi, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka says minority leadership were not consulted before the announcement of the removal from office.

At a press conference in Accra Thursday, Muntaka said: "We were never consulted. I mean I heard some of the officers saying some elders were sent to talk to us".

"I would be be very happy to be mentioning which elder had been sent to talk to me to talk to me, because nobody..."

He said they were concerned that the decision taken was not from the party but a decision of some individuals, a few people in the party.

We want to urge the General Secretary, we were not consulted...

more to follow...