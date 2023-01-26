Kyerematen pledges to collaborate with clergy

A flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, has pledged to work closely with the leadership of the clergy, if elected as the Presidential Candidate of the NPP and eventually President of Ghana.
The former Minister of Trade and Industry made the pledge at a private breakfast meeting with some leaders of the Ghanaian Christian community in Accra last Tuesday.
Politics and religion interwoven
Describing politics and religion as 'two sides of the same coin', at the meeting, Mr Kyerematen said the bond between politics and religion was interwoven, adding that they were 'two varied ways of leadership'.
"Both politics and religion revolve around leadership and followership, while politicians take care of the physical wellbeing of the people, the clergy takes care of their spiritual wellbeing,” he told the clergy present.
He cited his Great Transformational Plan (GTP), recently launched in his national broadcast, as one of many prospects to steer the affairs of the nation to prosperity.
"When Ghana prospers, the people of Ghana will also prosper", the former Trade and Industry Minister said.
He promised to continually exhibit humility and leadership of service to the people, which had always been his hallmark.
Present
Mr Kyerematen was accompanied by his wife, Patricia Christabel Kyerematen, and their two sons.
Some of the clergy members present included Rev. Ekow Amponsah of Global Revival Ministry, Rev. Dr Cyril Fayose of the Christian Council of Ghana, Emmanuel Adjei, Prayer Palace International; Rev. Ernest O. Amoako, Fire Generation Chapel; Rev. Joshua Obeng, Cavalry Charismatic Centre, Kumasi; Rev. Gyasie Emmanuel, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), and Prophet Samuel Atanga CAC.
The others are Pastor Kobi Acheampong, Alive Chapel International; Apostle Nana Kwarteng Amanfo, Sankofa Ministries; Asare Shadrack, Fire Generation; Pastor Nii Lantey Thompson; Rt Rev. M.A Bossman, Methodist Church Ghana, and Dr Samuel Donkor, All Nations Full Gospel Church Ghana.