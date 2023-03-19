Muntaka: Asawase MP refuses to withdraw GH¢10 million defamation suit

Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, the Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency, has stated that he will not retract his defamation suit against some National Democratic Congress (NDC) branch executives in his constituency until they withdraw their libelous allegations.

The allegations made against him claimed that he owned 15 shops in the newly-built Asawase Market.

Mr. Muntaka has filed a defamation suit demanding GH¢10 million in damages against the 11 branch executives involved in publishing and circulating the allegations.

Former President John Dramani Mahama visited the Constituency on Saturday, March 18, to begin his three-day campaign for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Primary.

During the rally, Mr. Mahama urged all warring factions to reconcile and seek peace.

Following the rally, Mr. Muntaka told TV3 that he would not withdraw his lawsuit despite calls for peace.

He said the issues must be addressed to prevent any future issues during the NDC and New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary contest.

“Obviously, if they want that, they will have to retract what they said because you cannot make those kinds of allegations,” he said.

“Remember, beyond the primaries we have a contest with the NPP and if I don’t fight it now and they start to quote my own people, what do I have to say?”

Despite efforts made by national executives to resolve the issue, some executives have put resources together to pick nomination forms for a rival candidate, Mubarak Masawudu.