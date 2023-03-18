John Mahama commences campaign tour of Ashanti Region

GraphicOnline Politics Mar - 18 - 2023 , 20:22

Starting Saturday afternoon (March 18, 2023), John Dramani Mahama, the ex-president, will commence a campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, which will last for three days.

According to his spokesperson, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, this is the first phase of his campaign in the region, during which he will be engaging with branch and constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 20 of the 47 constituencies.

On Tuesday, he will participate in the coronation of the newly crowned YagbonWura, alongside the royal families and people of the Savanna Region, before heading back to Accra.

Mr Mahama picked nomination documents in February with the intention of participating in the presidential primary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 elections.