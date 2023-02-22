Mahama picks NDC 2024 presidential primary nomination form

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Feb - 22 - 2023 , 11:56

Former President John Dramani Mahama has picked nomination forms to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primary in preparation towards Election 2024.

A leading member of the NDC Professor Joshua Alabi picked the nomination forms on behalf of Mr Mahama.

The NDC opened the nominations Wednesday morning (February 22, 2023) and Mr Mahama who officially declared his intentions on Tuesday was the first to pick the forms from the party headquarters at Adabraka in Accra.

Prof Alabi after picking the forms on behalf of the former President said Ghanaians were yearning for the return of the NDC and Mr Mahama.

This, he said was because Mr. Mahama has the experience to govern and implement people-centered policies to help ameliorate economic hardships.

“We are here to pick up the forms for John Dramani Mahama. As you are aware we are in very difficult times in this country, the economy is in shambles, people are suffering and the summary here is that people are crying for the NDC to come back.

“The NDC has gone through all its structures, and elections, it is time to come for the flagbearer to deliver the 2024 elections,” he said.

Mr Mahama made his intentions to contest known when he met the Minority caucus at a meeting in his office in Accra on Tuesday (February 21, 2023).

Background

The NDC announced the opening of nominations for the election of its Presidential and Parliamentary candidates for the 2024 General Elections.

The three-day exercise kick-starts the processes for the final leg of the party’s internal elections to elect a presidential and parliamentary candidates for the NDC slated for May 13, 2023 to contest on the ticket of the party in the 2024 general election.

Aspiring parliamentary candidates are to pick nomination forms via the NDC website at a cost of GH¢5000 which must be paid via Mobile Money while the presidential aspirants are required to pick nomination forms directly from the office of the General Secretary of the party and pay a fee of GH¢30,000 via banker’s draft.

However, female aspirants and persons with physical disabilities would be required to pay only 50 per cent of the fee charged.

The exercise, which begins today, would end on Friday, February 24, 2023.