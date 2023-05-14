Meet Hajia Afrah Nasira, the Sekyere Afram Plains NDC candidate who defeated Duffuor's brother and son

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Politics May - 14 - 2023 , 07:50

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Sekyere Afram Plains, Dr Alex Adomako Mensah has failed in his bid to retain his candidature to represent the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the fourth term in office.

He came third in the four-man race with 86 votes with Hajia Aftah Nasira winning the slot with 211 votes.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor II, a political novice and son of Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a former Finance Minister and former Bank of Ghana Governor came second with 208 votes.

The fourth candidate, Prof Edward Brenyah got 65 votes.

Dr Adomako Mensah, a brother of Dr Kwabena Duffuor, who pulled out of the presidential primary race on the eve of the election on Friday thus became the first casualty in the Ashanti to have lost his bid to retain the NDC slot.

The NDC currently has four out of the 47 seats in the Ashanti Region.

The other seats are Ejura-Sekyedumase, Asawase and New Edubiase.

Hajia Afrah Nasira, per her win, dislodged both Dr Kwabena Duffuor's son and brother.