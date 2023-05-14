Police arrest 8 people for election-related offences during NDC primaries

Kweku Zurek Politics May - 14 - 2023 , 08:06

The Ghana Police Service has arrested eight individuals across four constituencies in the country for various election-related offences during the Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) held on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

According to a statement released by the Police, Yaro Burdove was arrested at the Ningo Prampram Constituency for taking a photograph of his ballot paper in the polling booth and attempting to take photographs of the ballot of other voters. Harrison Martey and Imoro Ibrahim were also arrested for engaging in an unlawful fight at a voting centre in the same constituency.

Similarly, suspects Arkoli Mensah and Nyarko Richard were arrested for disturbing the peace by engaging themselves in an unlawful fight at a voting center during the voting process in the New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern Region.

In the Mfantseman Constituency in the Central Region, suspect Prince Lomotey was arrested at the voting center for personation, while suspects Hamidu Dramani and Bejando Emmanuel were arrested for causing violence at a polling station in the Atebubu-Amantin constituency in the Bono East Region.

The Police disclosed that five of the suspects are currently on Police inquiry bail, while the other three are in custody assisting the ongoing Police investigation.

Furthermore, the Police Service stated that they are investigating a viral video in which Madam Juliana Kinang-Wassan, one of the Parliamentary aspirants for the Ejura Sekyedumase Constituency, is seen spraying money at a crowd during the elections in the Ashanti Region.

The Police have indicated that a legal team is currently scrutinizing the conduct of the aspirant in the video to establish whether there are elements of election-related crime to warrant Police intervention.

The Police Service assured the public of their commitment towards ensuring peace, security, law, and order at all times.