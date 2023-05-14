See the 16 incumbent MPs who fell in the NDC Primaries (LIST)

GraphicOnline Politics May - 14 - 2023 , 08:25

Several incumbent Members of Parliament of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have lost their chance to represent their constituents in the upcoming 2024 elections as they were defeated in the party's internal elections yesterday.

The former Minister for Power and Member of Parliament for Pru East, Kwabena Donkor, lost to Lord Kwaku Boam in the primaries held on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Mr. Boam secured 474 votes, defeating Kwabena Donkor who received 371 votes, and Bright Fiawornu who received 66 votes.

Additionally, ABA Fuseini, who had been elected three times as the MP for the Sagnarigu constituency, was defeated by Attah Issah, who received 801 votes.

In the Chiana-Paga constituency, the incumbent MP, Thomas Dalu, lost his seat to a young businessman, Nikyema Alamzy, who received 488 votes compared to Mr. Dalu's 300 votes.

Simon Akibange Aworigo won the Navrongo Central primary, receiving 475 votes and defeating three other candidates, including the incumbent MP, Samson Tangombu Chiragia.

The MP for Bongo, Edward Bawa, also lost to Charles Bawaduah in the NDC primary in his constituency.

See a list of the incumbent MPs who lost in the polls yesterday;

1. Kwabena Donkor – Pru East

2. ABA Fuseini – Sagnarigu

3. Thomas Dalu – Chiana-Paga

4. Samson Tangombu Chiragia – Navrongo Central

5. Edward Bawa – Bongo

6. Alex Adomako – Sekyere Afram Plains

7. Wisdom Gidisu – Krachie East

8. Abeiku Crentsil – Ekumfi

9. Albert Akuka Alalzuuga – Garu

10. Della Sowah – Kpando

11. Augustine Tawia – Bia West

12. Angela Oforiwa Alorwu-Tay – Afadjato South

13. Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah – Amenfi Central

14. Christian Otuteye – Sege

15. Kwabena Woyome – South Tongu

16. Sophia Ackuaku – Current MP for Domeabra-Obom but switched to Ayawaso Central