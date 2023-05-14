Garu NDC primary: Dr Anaba defeats incumbent with 4 votes difference

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Politics May - 14 - 2023 , 09:07

Former Medical Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Dr Thomas Winsum Anaba, has been elected parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress(ND) in the Garu Constituency in the Upper East Region.

He won with four votes margin after polling 250 votes to defeat his closest contender, George Akudugu Mbawini who had 246 votes.

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Albert Akuka Alalzuuga secured 160 votes.