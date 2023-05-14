Son of NDC Chairman Asiedu Nketiah wins party's primary in Tano South

The son of the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, won the party's parliamentary primary in the Tano South Constituency.

Mr. Charles Akwasi Asiedu secured a total of 698 votes, defeating his closest rival, Nana Agyeman Prempeh, who polled 281 votes. He will now represent the party in the 2024 Parliamentary elections in the Tano South Constituency.

The two other contenders in the poll received a combined total of 298 votes.

Mr. Asiedu has been a Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Organizer of the NDC and the immediate past Ahafo Regional organizer for the party.

He was the National Campaign Coordinator for Dr. Hanna Bisiw's campaign for the position of National Women’s Organizer in 2018 and 2022 when she was re-elected.

Mr Asiedu is a graduate of the University of Ghana Business School, where he obtained a Master of Arts degree in Organisational Leadership and Governance.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communication Studies (PR) from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ). and holds a certificate in Political Leadership and Party Organisation from the NDC's Ghana Institute of Social Democracy.