NDC primaries: Ernest Norgbey wins Ashaiman

Della Russel Ocloo Politics May - 14 - 2023 , 07:31

Delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashaiman constituency have retained the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Ernest Norgbey as their representative ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Mr Norgbey polled 1,627 votes beating his fiercest contestant, Tony Afenyo, a former Chairman of the constituency who polled 1221.

A third contestant, David Kwaku Worwui-Brown, a private legal practitioner managed with 50 votes.

There were 11 rejected ballots.

Mr Norgbey by the victory will be contesting the parliamentary election for the third time having won the seat in 2016 and 2020.

For the presidential race, delegates gave a clean pass to former President John Mahama who polled 2,880 while Kojo Bonsu had a paltry 16 votes.

In all, 2,909 delegates out of 3,178 voted in the parliamentary while 2,914 voted in the presidential elections.