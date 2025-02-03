Featured

How I made my money - Afenyo-Markin opens up on his source of wealth

Gertrude Ankah Politics Feb - 03 - 2025 , 12:02 3 minutes read

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has opened up about his journey to financial success, recounting his entrepreneurial beginnings and rise in business before entering politics.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Probe on Sunday, February 2, the Effutu MP detailed his rise from humble beginnings to business success and political prominence.

Afenyo-Markin recounted how his professional journey began in the late 1990s, shortly after completing school. According to him, his first job was at Ghana Post, where he started as a postboy before steadily rising through the ranks to become a principal post officer.

“In 1997, after school, we had to stay home for two years. So I moved to Accra and found a place at Ghana Post, where I worked my way up,” he narrated.

He later secured a scholarship to study at Cape Vas (Cape Cape University) but chose to abandon his education in 1999 after being introduced to entrepreneurship.“I left in level 300 to chase business opportunities,” he revealed.

Afenyo-Markin’s business acumen quickly bore fruit. His ventures flourished, enabling him to purchase luxury cars and establish Excel Courier, a company that grew into a multi-million enterprise.

“I bought my first Mercedes and BMW early in my business journey, and I still have those cars parked. I started Excel Courier, which became a multi-million-dollar investment. Standard Chartered Bank gave me a $5 million facility, and Barclays Bank granted me $10 million,” he disclosed.

Addressing controversies over wealth

Responding to public scrutiny over his financial success and property ownership, Afenyo-Markin dismissed allegations that he acquired state lands or used proxies to amass assets.

“I am not one of those people who buy property and put it in someone else’s name. I will never do that. My land in Winneba is not state land. The search report brought forward was misleading,” he stated emphatically.

He also explained why he had previously turned down government appointments despite his party’s rise to power.

“I told my regional minister in 2017 that I wouldn’t take up a government role because of my business. Even in 2021, Kennedy Agyapong urged me to accept a ministerial position, but I refused because I wanted to focus on my business. I would only consider government service in my late 50s or 60s when I have fully settled in,” he noted.

The challenges of leading the Minority Caucus

Stepping into the role of Minority Leader has presented its own set of challenges, Afenyo-Markin admitted. However, he believes consultation, learning, and faith have been key guiding principles in his leadership.

“Well, it’s been challenging,” he said. “The NPP is a party of equals. You need to really consult broadly. You cannot be taking unilateral decisions.”

Despite the pressures of his position, he expressed appreciation for those who continue to critique and shape him as a leader.

“Let me thank some very good friends who have had cause to always look at my actions and critique them—commend me when I do well, criticise me when I go wrong. They are continuously shaping me,” he said.

Touching on the weight of his role, he said “To be in that hot seat is not easy. You need to have the strength and be able to do it and do it well. So God be my guide. I keep praying,” he remarked.