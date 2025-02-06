Featured

Miss Côte d'Ivoire pageant bans wigs and weaves for natural beauty

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 06 - 2025 , 08:10 2 minutes read

The Miss Côte d'Ivoire pageant has announced a ban on wigs and weaves on January 28, 2025, aiming to celebrate and promote natural beauty.

This decision emphasizes authenticity, encouraging contestants to showcase their natural hair and embrace their true selves, reflecting a shift towards empowering women to feel confident without relying on artificial enhancements.

This move is considered historic being the first time a national beauty pageant has banned the use of weaves and wigs in the competition.

Contestants are expected to showcase their natural hair. It could be long, short, braided, or shaved.

The organsing committee stated that the changes are meant to emphasise natural African beauty and authenticity.

The president of the organising committee, Victor Yapobi, referenced past participants at the Miss Universe pageant that participated and won with short natural hair.

Cote d’Ivoire becomes the first country pageant to introduce such measures, in a national competition.

Marlene Kouassi, Miss Cote d’Ivoire in 2022.

This new requirement was also influenced by Marlene Kouassi who was crowned Miss Cote d’Ivoire in 2022. Kouassi participated in the pageant with short hair.

The move has attracted mixed reactions with some people stating that Africa is setting its own standards while others felt it is a means to oppress black women.

Other adjustments of the pageant include the minimum height requirement which has been adjusted from 1.68 meters to 1.67 meters. The age limit has also been extended from 25 years to 28 years.

The crowning of the Miss Cote d’Ivoire 2025 will take place on June 26, 2025.