National Women’s Summit & Expo is here again!! Here’s What’s New!

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 06 - 2025 , 12:53 4 minutes read

The National Women’s Summit & Expo (NWSE) is back for its seventh edition, and it’s set to be bigger, bolder and more transformative than ever before!

Every year, the NWSE stands as Ghana’s largest gathering of women and young girls on International Women’s Day, a space for inspiring, empowering, and celebrating women in every walk of life. Over the past six years, this event has not only amplified the voices of women but also sparked lasting change, most notably through its pivotal role in the passage of the Affirmative Action Law in 2024.

But hold on to your seats—2025 is about to take things to a whole new level. With exciting initiatives designed to foster real, actionable change, this year’s summit promises to be nothing short of revolutionary.

So, What’s New This Year?

The National Women’s Summit & Expo 2025 is all about accelerating action to make gender equality a reality. This year’s theme, "Accelerate Action: Making Gender Equality a Reality," embodies the spirit of the summit—driving us to take bold steps forward and make tangible progress. The 2025 edition will feature groundbreaking additions to build on its legacy, including:

• Industry Spotlight Series: A special segment that will showcase the significant roles and contributions of women across key economic sectors, from agriculture to technology, showing how women are shaping the future in every industry.

• Affirmative Action Law Implementation Tracker (AALIT): This new initiative will track the progress of the Affirmative Action Law and monitor its real-time impact on gender parity across sectors. It’s about ensuring that progress isn’t just on paper but happening in practice.

• Speed Mentoring Session: A fast-paced mentoring experience designed to empower young girls by connecting them with seasoned mentors who offer practical advice and guidance. It’s all about giving the next generation of women the tools they need to succeed.

• Career Guidance & Career Fair: A dedicated space to equip attendees with the tools they need for academic and professional success. Whether you’re looking to build your career, change industries, or find a new role, this fair is the place to be.

What’s on the Agenda for March 7, 2025?

The summit will focus on key areas that are shaping Ghana’s gender equality landscape:

• Affirmative Action Law in Action: This session will examine the progress of the Affirmative Action Law in a variety of sectors, from business and corporate leadership to creative industries and youth empowerment.

• Industry Spotlight: Women in Agribusiness: In this special feature, women’s roles in agribusiness will be put in the spotlight, discussing everything from food production and processing to distribution and consumption. An exhibition will also showcase some of the innovative, women-led agribusinesses that are changing the game in Ghana.

Our Vision: An Inclusive, Equitable Ghana

At the heart of the NWSE is a clear vision: to create an inclusive, equitable Ghana where women and girls have equal opportunities to thrive and lead in every sector. Through advocacy, mentorship, and career development, the summit provides the tools and networks necessary to make this vision a reality.

Our Purpose: Empower, Advocate, Track Progress

The NWSE is driven by a powerful purpose: to empower women and young girls through advocacy, mentorship, and career development while tracking the progress of policies that promote gender equality. As we all work towards closing the gender gap, the summit stands as a pillar of accountability, ensuring that commitments to gender parity are not just words, but actions that are being fulfilled.

Why Should You Join This Movement?

• Celebrate Progress: The passage of the Affirmative Action Law was a major milestone, and the summit is the perfect place to recognise these victories and ensure that progress continues.

• Champion Change: Participate in critical dialogues shaping Ghana’s gender equity landscape. Your ideas and insights could be the spark for the next big leap.

• Empower Communities: Every voice counts in the movement for gender equality. By joining, you’re helping to inspire the next generation of female leaders who will carry the torch forward.

Join the Movement

The National Women’s Summit & Expo 2025 is more than just an event; it’s a movement. It’s a call to action for women, girls, and allies to come together and push for lasting change. Your voice, your vision, and your participation will play a critical role in accelerating action for gender equality in Ghana and beyond.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to be part of something monumental. On March 7, 2025, let’s come together, accelerate action, and make gender equality a reality for all!

