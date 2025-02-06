Featured

Asante Akyem North MP delivers Parliamentary contribution in Asante Twi

GNA Politics Feb - 06 - 2025 , 16:18 2 minutes read

In a rare moment in Ghana’s Parliament, Mr Ohene Kwame Frimpong, the Independent Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akyem North, delivered his entire contribution to proceedings in Asante Twi on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

Mr Frimpong, who now aligns with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Majority Caucus, spoke in support of a statement on tourism, highlighting the urgent need for improved road infrastructure to enhance local tourism.

He further raised concerns about non-functional streetlights on major roads and alleged incidents of prostitution in his constituency, urging authorities to address these issues.

However, during his address, the Second Deputy Speaker, Mr Andrew Asiamah Amoako, who was presiding over proceedings, directed Mr Frimpong to translate his comments into English for the benefit of all members.

According to Order 63 of the new Standing Orders of Parliament, MPs are permitted to use local languages, provided that interpretation and translation services are available to ensure comprehension among all members.

The implementation of this provision was initially scheduled to take effect during the Second Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament. In 2024, Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin announced that necessary facilities, including translators and technical equipment, were being put in place to support the use of local languages in parliamentary debates.

“...So, barring any hitches, the new measure will take off after the Easter break,” Mr Bagbin had stated.

Mr Frimpong’s decision to use Asante Twi in Parliament has sparked renewed discussions on linguistic diversity and inclusivity in Ghana’s legislative processes, potentially paving the way for broader representation of local languages in national discourse.