How government negotiations led to a GH₵13,000 reduction in hajj fare - Collins Dauda reveals

Mohammed Ali Feb - 06 - 2025 , 11:36 2 minutes read

The cost of Hajj for Ghanaian pilgrims has been reduced from GH₵ 75,000 in 2024 to GH₵ 62,000 for 2025, following negotiations between the government and service providers in Saudi Arabia. The reduction, amounting to GHC 13,000, was achieved without the use of state funds, the Chairman of the Interim Hajj Taskforce, Alhaji Collins Dauda has disclosed.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on Thursday, February 6, 2025, Alhaji Collins Dauda, disclosed that the decision to review the fare was based on President John Dramani Mahama’s directive to explore ways to make the pilgrimage more affordable.

“When the President set up the task force and placed me at the head, our mandate was clear, find a way to bring the cost down. We engaged with all relevant stakeholders, including accommodation providers, caterers, and airline operators, to negotiate fairer rates,” he said.

According to Alhaji Dauda, while accommodation and catering providers agreed to reduce their charges, airline operators maintained their rates due to rising fuel costs.

“The airlines explained that fuel prices made it difficult for them to reduce fares, but the rest of the service providers understood our position and adjusted their prices. That is how we arrived at the new fare,” he explained.

No Government Subsidy Involved

Alhaji Dauda made it clear that the fare reduction was solely the result of negotiations and did not involve any government subsidies.

“This was achieved purely through dialogue with service providers. There is no government money in this. The President is not a Muslim, but he cares about the welfare of Muslims and wanted the price to come down so more people could afford the pilgrimage,” he stated.

He also recounted a key discussion with President Mahama on the matter.

“The President made it clear that even if the government decides to sponsor some pilgrims, it must find the money separately and pay for them. It cannot be that an individual who has saved for years to go on Hajj should have their money used to cover someone else’s cost,” he added.

Ghana’s Hajj fare among the lowest in the sub-region

According to him, Ghana’s new fare remains one of the lowest in the sub-region. In Nigeria, the average cost of Hajj is around $5,500, while Ivorian pilgrims are expected to pay approximately $5,300. Ghana’s new rate of GH₵ 62,000 ($4,130) is now among the most affordable in West Africa.

With the fare reduction secured, Alhaji Dauda assured that the government remains committed to ensuring a smooth pilgrimage while also investigating an outstanding $5 million debt inherited from previous Hajj operations.