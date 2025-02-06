Next article: You are wearing wigs made of hair sacrificed to gods you don’t worship – Sonnie Badu cautions women

Ras Kuuku: Nacee is not a gospel artiste

Joy Entertainment Showbiz News Feb - 06 - 2025 , 17:15 2 minutes read

Ghanaian reggae artiste Ras Kuuku, has expressed doubt about Nacee’s gospel artiste status.

In a conversation with DJ Slim on Daybreak Hitz Ras Kuuku expressed his disagreement with the TGMA’s Board’s decision to limit the gospel categories to only gospel musicians.

Responding to why people like him will not be allowed to compete in the gospel categories, he questioned if Nacee is a gospel musician.

“Nacee is not a gospel musician, Nacee is a producer,” he noted.

When DJ Slim pointed out that Nacee has produced and performed many gospel songs, Ras Kuuku indicated that that Nacee has also produced secular songs like ‘Kwen Kwen’, a song he composed for the National Democratic Congress political party.

Apart from his gospel productions, Nacee is also known for secular songs such as ‘Boys Boys’, ‘Dondo’, ‘Paddy Paddy’, among others.

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards defines ‘Best Gospel Song’ as "the song adjudged by the Academy, Board and the General Public as the most popular Christian song, commercially released in the year under review.

The song must have generated the most public excitement and enjoyed a lot of patronage from the general public. Only songs performed by Gospel artistes are eligible for this category.”

Meanwhile, Ras Kuuku has intimated that his song titled 'Me Mpaebo' is one of the biggest gospel songs released in the past ten years.

Ras Kuuku's comment about Nacee implies that Nacee's work on secular songs may have given him a divided brand perception by his music patrons.