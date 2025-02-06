Next article: How government negotiations led to a GH₵13,000 reduction in hajj fare - Collins Dauda reveals

Nsoatreman-Kotoko disturbances: Police arrest 6th suspect, Elizabeth Akosua Ntiriwaa

Jemima Okang Addae Feb - 06 - 2025

The Ghana Police Service has arrested another suspect in connection with the violent disturbances that occurred during the football match between Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC and Nsoatreman FC.

The suspect, identified as Elizabeth Akosua Ntiriwaa, also known as Akosua Black Chinese, has been taken into custody.

This latest arrest brings the total number of suspects apprehended in relation to the incident to six.

The Police confirmed that Ms Ntiriwaa is currently assisting with investigations while in custody.

"The intelligence-led operation and investigation remain ongoing to ensure all perpetrators connected to the incident are arrested and brought to justice", the Police said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Police arrested three individuals, followed by two more on Wednesday, including former Sunyani West Member of Parliament, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, who has since been released on bail.

