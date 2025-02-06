Next article: Tribute to the late Ebow Hanson: He was a quintessential presidential photographer

Job seeker convicted for stealing CHRAJ Administrator’s phone

Justice Agbenorsi Feb - 06 - 2025 , 15:00 2 minutes read

A 36-year-old unemployed man has been convicted of stealing a Samsung Galaxy A54 5G mobile phone belonging to a Principal Administrator of the Human Resource Unit of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

Foster Nyarko, who was seeking employment, visited the CHRAJ office in October last year to follow up on his job application but stole the mobile phone, worth GH¢4,999, upon realising that the office was empty.

Nyarko, who had been on the police wanted list, was arrested on January 30, 2025, in connection with another case of theft at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Ridge, Accra.

Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of the act helped the police identify the convict.

Appearing before the court, presided over by Basilia Adjei-Tawiah on February 6, Nyarko, who was charged with two counts of unlawful entry and stealing, pleaded guilty.

The judge has deferred sentencing to February 27, 2025.

Brief facts

Narrating the facts of the case, the prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Daniel Ofori Appiah, said the complainant is the Principal Administrator of CHRAJ, while Nyarko is an unemployed man based in Effiekuma, Takoradi, in the Western Region.

On October 23, 2024, Nyarko approached the front desk managers of CHRAJ, claiming he was following up on his job application at the Human Resource Department.

“He entered the office of the complainant, located on the first floor, Room 15, but did not find her present. The accused person then made away with the complainant’s Samsung Galaxy A54 5G mobile phone from her office desk,” the prosecutor said.

On October 24, 2024, the complainant lodged an official complaint at the Ministries Police Station in Accra.

On January 30, 2025, Nyarko was arrested in connection with another case of theft at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Ridge, Accra.

“CCTV footage provided to the Ministries Police by the complainant and her witnesses revealed the image of the accused person and his movements leading to the theft of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G mobile phone,” Chief Inspector Appiah stated.

On January 31, 2025, Nyarko was escorted to the scene of the crime, where he admitted to entering the complainant’s office and stealing the mobile phone.