Featured

Hajj board debt: former spokesperson challenges claims, says investigation should start from 2016

Mohammed Ali Feb - 06 - 2025 , 15:24 2 minutes read

Alhaji Abdul Rahman Gomda, former spokesperson for Ghana’s Hajj Board, has disputed claims about debts incurred by the previous board, insisting that any investigation into Hajj operations must cover the period from 2016 to the present.

Speaking on Okay FM on Thursday, February 6, 2025, Alhaji Gomda explained that when the previous administration took over in 2016, it inherited a debt of $7.87 million.

The board also had to address the issue of 452 pilgrims who had paid for the pilgrimage but were unable to travel. He stressed that any review of Hajj finances must include these details to give a more accurate understanding of the situation.

“The debt the current administration is talking about is less than what we inherited. It’s about $4 million now,” Alhaji Gomda said.

“If they want to investigate, they must start from 2016, when we inherited a $7.87 million debt and 452 stranded pilgrims, and trace everything to the present.”

His remarks came after Alhaji Collins Dauda, chairman of the Interim Hajj Taskforce, announced on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, that an investigation will be launched into an outstanding $5 million Hajj-related debt.

At a press conference, Alhaji Dauda explained that the debt, which includes unpaid fees to caterers and airline operators, was connected to the 2024 Hajj operations.

“Service providers, including caterers and airline operators, have confirmed that they are owed money from last year’s Hajj,” he said. “We are working to establish the full details and will make the findings public.”

However, Alhaji Gomda raised concerns about the focus on the current debt and called for an investigation into the financial challenges of previous administrations.

He believes this would provide a fuller account of the Hajj board’s financial history.