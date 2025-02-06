Next article: The future of AI: 5 ways it will change your life by 2030

Tribute to the late Ebow Hanson: He was a quintessential presidential photographer

Kwame Asare Boadu Feb - 06 - 2025 , 13:02 4 minutes read

I had arrived in Accra from Kumasi in March 2014 to begin my new official assignment as the presidential correspondent of the Daily Graphic. That was during the first term of President John Dramani Mahama.

Ebow Hanson, the man whose remains will be buried in his hometown, Agona Swedru, this Saturday, February 8, was the Daily Graphic’s chief photographer at the Flagstaff House [as the seat of the presidency was then known].

The Flagstaff House was a whole new environment to me at the time, having lived my working life outside Accra.

On my first day at work, Ebow drove me in his private car to the ‘big house’. Quite refreshing, on the way, he briefed me about some of the things to expect while covering the media-friendly President. Ebow’s pieces of advice and camaraderie were top-notch.

My official accreditation from the presidency was not ready on the first day, but Ebow ensured that I had unimpeded access to the powerhouse when we arrived at the main security checkpoint. He placed a phone call to someone I didn’t know and the security let me in.

Last respect

This is the man that, God willing, I will be paying my last respect to, this weekend. As a man embedded in my tradition, I have brought my Kuntunkuni cloth from Kumasi and will wear it to the funeral to signify how I have been devastated by the passing of my friend and brother.

Acquaintance

Ebow died late last year after succumbing to an illness.

Both of us worked at the Graphic Communications Group Limited for many years and struck up a strong acquaintance.

Quite disturbingly, Ebow will be returning to his maker alongside his mother who passed on while the son’s body was in the morgue.

Attributes

Ebow was a quiet, unassuming person. The acoustics that came from him were given expression whilst he was in groups with colleagues. Hardly was he found shouting at any given moment.

He loved his job as a professional photographer. Quietly, he would be seen mingling in the crowds during political rallies and taking photos of scenes and actions.

If there was one politician Ebow loved, then it was John Dramani Mahama. Not exactly a beneficiary of any form from the President, but, he bonded with the politician through shared values and enthusiasm for his development projects.

Ebow travelled both few and far covering the presidency but relished each of such opportunities granted to him. As a pioneer, he covered assignments for the first President of Fourth Republic. This means, he shuttled between Presidents Rawlings and John Atta Mills. Whilst his constant schedules at the presidency spoke volumes about his quality and reliability, he was also panoramic in his ability to make delightful digressions to other areas from where he secured photographs to posit the Daily Graphic as one of the best.

As the Graphic official Flagstaff House photographer, Ebow was meticulous in his work. His sharp lenses were always at full throttle.

Per the arrangements at the presidency, I did more foreign presidential travels than Ebow but he never complained.

He so loved his work that, any time I was outside the shores of Ghana covering the President, he would call me on phone to find out how the trip was going, and also to enquire how soon my stories would arrive at the Graphic news desk.

‘Kofi Brokeman’

He always made fun of me for “not eating well”. Sometimes, when he drove me from the Flagstaff House to the Graphic head office, he would stop on the way for me to buy my favourite Kofi Brokeman ( roasted ripe plantain) at a joint in Kanda. There was also another joint at Adabraka from where I bought my stuff. Anytime I was enjoying Kofi Brokeman, Ebow would teasingly ask me quietly.

“Massa, when will you eat well?” My response always was that I am a man from the bush so allow me to enjoy my delicacy.

As Ebow journeys back to his maker, I can only pray that God will grant him eternal rest.

Da yie, Ebow.