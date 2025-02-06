Featured

This is why President Mahama wants to restore July 1 as a statutory public holiday

GraphicOnline Feb - 06 - 2025 , 07:42 2 minutes read

President John Mahama has announced plans to reinstate July 1 as a statutory public holiday, restoring its significance as Republic Day and Senior Citizens Day as well as a proposed National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving in Ghana.

Speaking during his Thank You visit to the Western Region on Wednesday, February 5, President Mahama proposed that July 1 should also be observed as a National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving, allowing Ghanaians to reflect and express gratitude for the nation's progress.

“We will have the opportunity soon as a nation to pray and give thanks to the Almighty God, as enjoined by the Holy Book that says, ‘In all things, give thanks,’” President Mahama stated.

He emphasised that the day would serve as a moment to appreciate God’s blessings on the nation.

“We will thank God for His beautiful blessings on our nation, Ghana, and I will soon announce a planning committee made up of religious leaders to plan the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving.”

President Mahama affirmed that his government would present amendments to the Public Holidays Act to Parliament to ensure that July 1 is officially reinstated as a statutory holiday.

“Nananom, my brothers and sisters, we will soon present to Parliament amendments to the Public Holidays Act in order that we can restore July 1 as a holiday,” he assured.

In addition to restoring Republic Day, President Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling a longstanding promise to the Muslim community by introducing an extra holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr.

“In the amendments of the Public Holidays Act, we shall also make provisions to fulfil our promise to the Muslim community of an extra holiday to mark the Muslim festival of Eid-ul-Fitr,” he stated.