President Mahama resolves to complete stalled Takoradi Market Circle redevelopment project

GNA Feb - 06 - 2025 , 06:56 2 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama, has assured the people of the Western Region of his government’s resolve to complete the stalled Takoradi Market Circle redevelopment project to reap its full benefits.

He said the government would hold discussions with the contractor to set new schedules for work, to resume on the project to ensure its successful completion.

President Mahama gave the assurance when he visited the Takoradi Market Circle redevelopment project site, as part of his tour to thank the people of Western Region for their supports during the Election 2024.

He said: “We are here to inspect and assess the status of the project. We will return to Accra and on Friday, we will meet the contractor and Minister of Finance to discuss how to complete the Takoradi Market Circle Redevelopment project.

“Soon the contractor, engineers and workers would be on site to complete the project for you.”

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, cut the sod for the redevelopment of the

Takoradi Market Circle in 2020 at a cost of about 48 million Euros, but it has since stalled.

Phase one of the redevelopment of the central market, which was being undertaken by an Italian contractor, Messrs Contracta Costruzioni Italia SLR, and was expected to be completed by 2023.

Upon completion the new Market Circle would have 2,408 stores, 33 restaurants and food courts, and bulk breaking areas, visitors’ car park, offices, a police and fire station, and a post office.

The facility would also have a clinic, administrative offices, day care centre, space for banks and other financial institutions, a waste separation dock and changing rooms for staff among other facilities.