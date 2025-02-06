Previous article: This is why President Mahama wants to restore July 1 as a statutory public holiday

President Mahama inspects ongoing Takoradi Circle Market construction project

GNA Feb - 06 - 2025 , 07:09 1 minute read

President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday, inspected works on the ongoing Takoradi Circle Market construction project in the Western Region.

The inspection of the Takoradi Circle Market Project forms part of the President’s “Thank You Tour” of the Western Region.

President Mahama reiterated his government’s determination to see to the completion of the project.

He said there would be a meeting between the Finance Ministry and the Contractor in Accra next week, to discuss modalities for the completion of the project.