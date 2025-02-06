Next article: National Women’s Summit & Expo is here again!! Here’s What’s New!

Veteran Nollywood actor, Dr Columbus Irosanga, is dead

Feb - 06 - 2025

Veteran Nollywood actor and esteemed academic, Dr Columbus Irosanga, has passed away.The news was shared by actress Hilda Dokubo on her Instagram page on Thursday.

In her heartfelt message, she wrote, “There can’t be a shortage of Angels in heaven that the few here are called home like this na! This one is heavy on Uniport, Rivers State, Nollywood.”

She continued, “Our uncle Coli @colu_mbusirisoanga has gone to be with the Lord. Ikoli eh dein na mu.”

Born and raised in Okrika, Rivers State, Dr. Irosanga was widely known for his powerful portrayals of chief priests in Nollywood films, particularly his iconic role as “Igbudu” in the 2001 blockbuster Isakaba.

His exceptional talent earned him several accolades, including Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Best Actor in a Drama at the City People Entertainment Awards, Most Promising Actor in Nigeria at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), and Best Actor in a Leading Role at the Best of Nollywood Awards.

In addition to his acting career, Dr. Irosanga was a senior lecturer in the Department of Theatre Arts at the University of Port Harcourt, where he mentored numerous aspiring actors.

He was married and is survived by his children. The cause of his death has not been disclosed, but his passing marks a significant loss to both the academic and entertainment communities in Nigeria.

Source: Vanguard Ngr