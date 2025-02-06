Featured

You are wearing wigs made of hair sacrificed to gods you don’t worship – Sonnie Badu cautions women

Feb - 06 - 2025

Renowned US based Ghanaian gospel musician and preacher, Sonnie Badu, has ignited a heated debate with his recent remarks on women's hair choices, specifically the use of wigs.

During a sermon at RockHill Church, Dr. Badu urged women, particularly those of Christian faith to embrace their natural hair, warning that excessive reliance on wigs could have spiritual repercussions.

He explained that a woman's natural hair holds sacred significance and that covering it with synthetic or human hair wigs may lead to a loss of spiritual "glory."

Dr. Badu cautioned that many women unknowingly hinder their spiritual blessings by consistently wearing wigs instead of embracing the natural beauty bestowed upon them by God. (More stories: Miss Côte d'Ivoire pageant bans wigs and weaves for natural beauty, Veteran Nollywood actor, Dr Columbus Irosanga, is dead)

“There is a glory that comes with being natural. Some of you don't even know the origin of the wigs you wear on your head, yet you wear them daily without understanding the spiritual implications. Young ladies, learn to love your natural hair.

“Some of you want real human hair, but do you know whose head that hair was on? Some of you get it from India, where they don't worship the God, you worship. Sometimes, the hair is cut as a sacrifice to their gods, and after the sacrifice, the hair is gathered and sold for profit," he explained.

Sonnie Badu later shared excerpts of his sermon on Facebook captioned, "Whose hair are you really wearing? Did you pray over it? Did you cleanse that wig?"

In support of his assertion, Sonnie Badu shared a thought-provoking Al-Jazeera documentary on his Facebook page, which exposed the practice of Indian women selling their hair for financial gain.

He accompanied the post with a profound caption: "Knowledge is light," sparking a flurry of comments and reactions from his followers.

