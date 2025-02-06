Featured

Kasoa-Cape Coast Dualisation: 2nd and 3rd phases to be funded under ‘Big Push’ Programme – Mahama

Shirley Asiedu-Addo & Joana Kumi Feb - 06 - 2025 , 22:02 2 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that the second and third phases of the dualisation of the Kasoa-Cape Coast road will be undertaken under the government’s Big Push programme.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), in its manifesto, pledged to invest $10 billion in revitalising Ghana’s infrastructure and economy through the Big Push policy. This initiative aims to accelerate infrastructural development, create jobs, and prioritise the completion of unfinished and abandoned government projects across all sectors.

Addressing a Thank You rally in Cape Coast today, President Mahama stated that the second phase of the project would include the dualisation of the stretch from the Winneba roundabout to the Mankessim roundabout, while the third phase would extend from the Mankessim roundabout to Cape Coast.

He highlighted that the completion of the first phase, which commenced late last year and is ongoing, would facilitate the movement of goods and services and enhance trade within the region.

Major road projects in the region

The President further disclosed that the government had earmarked other critical roads in the Central Region for construction, including the Yamoransa-Assin Fosu road and the Cape Coast-Twifo Praso road, to improve connectivity and open up the region for economic development.

Additionally, he announced that the Mankessim Market would be modernised under the government’s Market Enhancement programme to boost local commerce.

"We will prioritise the development of critical infrastructure, including roads, schools, healthcare facilities, electrification projects, and clean water," he assured, reaffirming his government’s commitment to massive infrastructural development across all regions.

Appreciation and call for continued support

President Mahama expressed gratitude to the people of the region for their confidence in him and pledged to improve their livelihoods under his administration.

Vice President Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang also extended her appreciation to the people of the region for their support and urged them to continue backing the government’s efforts to turn the country’s fortunes around.

She expressed optimism that the government would prioritise the continuation of all abandoned projects to enhance the living standards of communities across the country.

Appeal from chiefs

The President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Odeefuo Amoakwa Boadu, in his welcoming address, appealed for accelerated infrastructural development and job creation initiatives to improve the well-being of the people in the region.

On behalf of the chiefs, he pledged to collaborate with the government to achieve its development objectives and called for the inclusion of traditional leaders in the country’s national development agenda.